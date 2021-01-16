Fraser Health says COVID-19 outbreak over at Laurel Place in Surrey

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a Surrey high-intensity rehabilitation unit, Laurel Place. On Dec. 22, 2020, Fraser Health said four patients and two staff members have tested positive for the virus. (Image: Google Street View)

Fraser Health says the COVID-19 outbreak at Laurel Place in Surrey is over.

In an information bulletin Saturday (Jan. 16), the health authority declared the outbreak over at the Whalley long-term care centre.

Fraser Health first declared the outbreak in a Dec. 22, 2020 information bulletin, stating that four patients and two staff members at the high-intensity rehabilitation unit had tested positive for COVID-19.

In the Ministry of Health’s weekly report on Jan. 13 on outbreak in long-term care, assisted living and independent living, it said there were 68 cases connected to the Laurel Place outbreak, with 10 deaths.

Of the 68 cases, 42 were residents/patients and the remaining 26 were staff members. All 10 deaths were among residents and patients.

