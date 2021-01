According to an information bulletin Tuesday (Jan. 5), the COVID-19 outbreak at CareLife Fleetwood is over. (Photo: fraserhealth.ca)

Fraser Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak is over at a Fleetwood long-term care facility.

In an information bulletin Tuesday (Jan. 5), the health authority said the outbreak was over at CareLife Fleetwood.

The outbreak was first declared on Nov. 20 when a resident tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Tuesday’s joint COVID-19 statement, this was the second outbreak at the care home.

The facility is owned and operated by Fraser Health.

Surrey Now Leader