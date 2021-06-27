Fraser Health opens temporary vaccine clinics in Mission and Abbotsford due to heat wave

Temporary measures in place Sunday and Monday as temperatures across B.C. soar

Some staff at the Fraser Health Authority outdoor COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Langley stayed in the shade with parasols during the heat wave on Saturday, June 26. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A few cooler buildings have been pulled into service as COVID-19 immunization and testing clinics in the Fraser Valley, amid soaring temperatures.

The extreme heat made seven clinics unusable by Saturday afternoon, including one in Mission and one in Abbotsford. Temporary measures have been put in place by Fraser Health to protect medical staff, partners and clients.

Starting Sunday (June 27) anyone attending an affected clinic as a first-dose walk in, or with booked appointments scheduled after 12 p.m., will be redirected to alternate clinics with cooler temperatures for immunization.

COVID-19 testing at impacted sites will be available before noon each day. Testing and immunization will continue at affected clinics until 12 p.m. each day while temperatures remain cooler.

Anyone attending the affected clinics for testing after 12 p.m. will be redirected to either the Delta COVID-19 Testing and Immunization Centre or the Chilliwack COVID-19 Testing and Immunization Centre.

Alternatively, they can choose to book an appointment for the following morning.

The affected clinic in Abbostford is the Abbotsford Ag-Rec Centre. The alternate clinic is Gateway Church at 2884 Gladys Ave.

The affected clinic in Mission is the site at 7324 Hurd Street. The alternate clinic is the Chilliwack Mall, at 45610 Luckakuck Way.

Sites in Burnaby, South Surrey, Coquitlam, Langley, and Surrey have also been affected.

These temporary measures will be in place until end of day on Monday, June 28 at which time more information will be shared by Fraser Health. All individuals with appointments at affected immunization clinics will be notified to proceed to alternate clinics and all appointments will be honoured.

People attending a COVID-19 immunization clinic during this extreme heat wave are reminded to take precautions to protect themselves from the heat, including staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen and wearing a hat.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.

