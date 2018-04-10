Fraser Health holds its open meeting in Chilliwack Wednesday

It's Chilliwack's turn to host the public meeting of Fraser Health board of directors

The public is invited to learn something about Chilliwack-based health care services, and how Fraser Health is improving care both in hospital and in the community.

The invitation is for the public portion of the Fraser Health board of directors meeting on Wednesday, April 11, 10 a.m. in the Hampton Inn by Hilton on Lickman Road.

Speakers include Petra Pardy, executive director of Chilliwack, Hope and Agassiz Health Services for Chilliwack General Hospital and Fraser Canyon Hospital, and Dr. Jennifer Wilson, site medical director of Chilliwack General Hospital.

Public question-and-answer period starts at 11 a.m.

