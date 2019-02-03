Fraser Health has released a new online resource for seniors and their families

The online resource lists all the important medical information in one place for easy reference

Fraser Health has announced a new online resource aimed at helping seniors and their families.

Fraser Health has launched a new web resource designed to support seniors and their families.

“It’s a full page on Fraser Health’s intranet with information for seniors,” explained Catherine Wiebe, director of clinical operations in Hope, Agassiz, and Chilliwack for Fraser Health. “And while (the information) is designed for seniors, any one of us can benefit from it.”

Included in the online resources is information about home and community care services and how to access them; information about volunteering and lifelong learning, which can promote emotional well-being and help people feel socially connected; and an interactive decision-making tool to direct people to resources that can help them in their unique situation, such as staying healthy, finding assistance for household chores, nursing support, or residential care.

READ MORE: Agassiz, Hope to get integrative home health care approach

“What we’re trying to do is make the information as easy and as accessible to everybody as possible, but especially seniors,” said Wiebe.

“If we don’t have health problems, we don’t always know where to go when we need it. This resource is trying to make sure people have what they need when they need it.”

To view Fraser Health’s new online resource for seniors, please visit FraserHealth.ca/Seniors.

@SarahGawdin on TwitterSarahGawdin on InstagramNews@HopeStandard.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.