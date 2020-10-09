Fraser Health encourages residents to use online booking for COVID testing

There are 11 test collection centres operational, including in Abbotsford

If you need to get a COVID-19 test done, Fraser Health is offering online booking for its test collection centres.

The online booking tool can be found at fraserhealth.secureform.ca/index.php

Tests are available for people who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, and those who have been referred to testing by a doctor or Public Health. The Abbotsford collection site is located at University of the Fraser Valley (parking lot No. 10), 33844 King Rd. It’s open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. seven days a week.

If you can’t get an appointment time in Abbotsford, Fraser Health encourages you to try to secure an appointment at a neighbouring test collection centre. Locations and hours of operation for alternative test collection centres are at the bottom of this article.

Fraser Health recommends checking the booking website often. Capacity will change as additional testing appointments are added throughout each day.

If you don’t want to use the website, you can call 604-587-3936 seven days a week between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Walk-ins are possible if you can’t get an appointment anywhere, but wait times are unpredictable.

For more information about COVID-19, visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.

Fraser Health COVID-19 test collection centres

Chilliwack

9090 Newman Road

Open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. t0 4 p.m.

Open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Closed Sundays

Burnaby

Central Park at Boundary Road and 46th Avenue

Open seven days a week

Vehicles from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and pedestrians from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Coquitlam

2796 Aberdeen Avenue

Open Monday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Open Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Hope

Fraser Canyon Hospital at 1275 7th Avenue

Open Monday to Friday from noon to 3:30 p.m.

Closed Saturday and Sundays

Delta

4470 Clarence Taylor Crescent in Ladner

Open Monday to Friday from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon

Closed on Sundays

Langley

Kwantlen Polytechnic University (parking lot No. 3), 20901 Langley Bypass

Open 7 days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Ridge Meadows Hospital at 153–11762 Laity Street

Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Closed Saturdays and Sundays

Mission

Mission Memorial Hospital Campus at 7324 Hurd Street

Open Monday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Closed Saturdays and Sundays

Surrey

14577-66th Avenue

Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

White Rock and South Surrey

Peace Arch Hospital at 15521 Russell Avenue

Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

