Fraser Health declares COVID outbreak at Chilliwack care home to be over

A COVID outbreak at Chilliwack’s Heritage Village residential care home has been declared over by Fraser Health. (Google Earth photo)

A COVID outbreak at a Chilliwack residential care home has been declared over by Fraser Health.

Fraser Health sent out a notice Aug. 19 saying that one resident and three staff members at Heritage Village on Topaz Avenue had tested positive for the virus. Steps were taken to make sure the virus didn’t spread, and on Tuesday (Sept. 7), Fraser Health sent out a short news release with good news.

“With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in care facilities, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at this location,” the news release read.

Fraser Health urges anyone with COVID-like symptoms, even mild ones, to get tested as soon as possible. People living in the Fraser Health region can find information about test collection centres by visiting Fraser Health’s website at fraserhealth.ca/covid19.

RELATED: Fraser Health declares COVID outbreak at Chilliwack’s Heritage Village care home

RELATED: B.C. teachers, parents want data on COVID-19 in schools to be publicly available

@ProgressSports eric.welsh@theprogress.comLike us on

Chilliwack Progress