Fraser Health declares COVID-19 outbreak over at Menno Home in Abbotsford

A COVID-19 outbreak at Menno Home in Abbotsford has been declared over. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

The COVID-19 outbreak at Menno Home in Abbotsford is over, Fraser Health said in a press release on Friday (Sept. 17).

“With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in care facilities, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at this location,” the release states.

The latest outbreak was announced Sept. 2 by Fraser Health, which said there were two residents and two staff members who had tested positive at the long-term care facility.

By Sept. 7, the number of cases was up to 34 (21 residents and 13 staff).

By Sept. 12, a total of 38 people had tested positive (22 residents and 16 staff) and there had been two deaths (one who was in palliative care at the time). There have been no new cases since that date.

A posting on the Menno Place website – of which Menno Home is a part – indicated that those who had tested positive and were vaccinated were experiencing “relatively mild” symptoms.

No breakdown has been provided of the number of cases involving vaccinated versus unvaccinated individuals.

A previous outbreak at Menno Home – before the vaccine rollout – resulted in 67 cases (42 residents and 25 staff) and 13 deaths. That outbreak began in November 2020 and was declared over at the end of January.

Meanwhile, an outbreak at Terrace East – an assisted-living facility that is also part of the Menno Place Campus – has now had five people (all residents) test positive as of Thursday (Sept. 16).

That outbreak was announced by Fraser Health on Wednesday (Sept. 15).

