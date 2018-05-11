Fraser Health CEO to retire after 4-year stint

Fraser Health president and CEO Michael Marchbank speaks at the Nov. 7 regular meeting of Chilliwack city council about the worsening opioid crisis. (Black Press Media files)

Fraser Health’s president and CEO Michael Marchbank is retiring after four years in the role.

“Michael Marchbank has led Fraser Health through a significant and critical period of change, providing strength, determination and passion, and making decisions that put patients and their families first,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement Friday.

“He caps three decades in health care as a well-respected leader who cared about the system and the health of the population he served. His commitment to improving the lives of others can be seen in many of the improvements he brought to Fraser Health during his tenure.”

His other major roles include vice-president of Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, chief operating officer of the Provincial Health Services Authority, and CEO of the Health Employers Association of B.C.

He was also the face of the health authority during several challenges, including understaffing at hospitals, doctors shortages at walk-in clinics, as well as a dirty water problem that plagued White Rock.

He has also run his tenure during the province’s opioid crisis, with Surrey seeing one of the highest number of illicit overdose deaths in B.C.

Marchbank’s last day will be Oct. 5.

