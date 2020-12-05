Fraser Health appoints officials to ‘provide oversight’ at Abbotsford care homes hard hit by COVID-19

Fraser Health says they have provided 'additional leadership supports' at Tabor Home and Menno Home

Fraser Health has appointed administrators to “provide oversight” at two Abbotsford care homes hard hit by COVID-19 outbreaks.

In a press release, the health authority said it “is placing additional leadership supports for the pandemic response to provide oversight of COVID-19 response at Tabor Home and Menno Home.”

Twenty-one people have died at Tabor Home since an outbreak began there in early November. The facility has seen a total of 147 cases, and had 90 active cases as of Dec. 4.

Menno Home has had 42 positive cases and one death since an outbreak began there several weeks ago. Four people have recovered.

Fraser Health has previously taken such a step in just one previous outbreak – at Langley Lodge, where 25 people died in the spring during a widespread outbreak. In that case, a Director of Pandemic Response was appointed.

Fraser Health says the decision was “made collaboratively to further support each facility’s leadership and staff.”

The News has asked Fraser Health to define “additional leadership supports.”

