Fraser-Cascade byelection not a costly endeavor for school trustee candidates

Three of seven candidates reported zero campaign costs for Boston Bar byelection

Cathy Speth is officially the newest trustee for the Fraser-Cascade School District, having been sworn in on Tuesday, Aug. 27. (Grace Kennedy/The Observer)

The most recent Fraser Cascade byelection, in which Cathy Speth earned a seat on the board, was not a very costly one to candidates.

Elections Canada has released the disclosure statements from six of the seven candidates who ran for school board, following the death in April of longtime school trustee Boston Bar Tom Hendrickson.

Of those six, Hollie Traas, Cathy Speth and Bronwyn Punch reported no financial campaign activity. The other three, Wilfried Vicktor, Tom Durrie and Sequel Adamson, all reported minimal costs associated to their campaigns.

Durrie self-funded his campaign, at a cost of $111.88 under the subhead “brochures, pamphlets and flyers.”

Adamson was given 12 signs in kind, at a value of $60. She also spent about $50 in brochures, pamphlets and flyers, along with $87.48 in courier and postage.

Vicktor spent $43.68 for stickers on signs he already had, $35 for a brochure layout, and $40 for photocopying. He listed the value of reused signs at $600.

Only 312 people turned up to vote in the byelection, held in late July. However, only those living within the area for that trustee seat were able to vote in the byelection. Also, this is the first time those voters could cast a vote in many years, as Hendrickson was consistently acclaimed due to a lack of candidates.

Speth earned 103 of the votes. The nearest candidates to her was Adamson with 66, and Cheryl Davidson with 56. Traas earned 39 votes, Durrie earned 30, Wilfried Victor earned 16, and Bronwyn Punch earned two votes.

Davidson’s financial disclosure was not publicly available.