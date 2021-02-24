Francois Lake Elementary’s Valentines’ day breakfast

Francois Lake elementary’s annual pancake breakfast event for Valentine’s day was extra special this year.

Naomi Hanson of the school said that the PAC-organized breakfast was an annual event for the school however this year they asked for additional support from local businesses, who contributed to make it memorable for the school.

“We usually do a couple prizes which the kids win by way of a hidden heart at the bottom of their plate, but this year we decided to put a heart on every plate so that every child won something,” said Hanson, remarking about the extremely difficult year due to COVID.

The pancake breakfast event relies mainly on the participation of parent-volunteers which has been especially difficult to get, due to the pandemic. The parent-volunteers for this year’s pancake breakfast event, came out early in the morning and cooked pancakes served with strawberries for all the kids and handed out prizes. They even provided a surprise goodie bag and a thank you for each staff member, according to Hanson.

Burns Lake Lakes District News