Frances Teer of Houston awarded through Horse Council BC

Frances Teer continues to live a ranch lifestyle in Houston and is still very active in the community. (Submitted/Houston Today)

Houston resident Frances Teer has been recognized for her years of service towards horses by Horse Council B.C.

Teer won the 2020 Sherman Olson Lifetime Achievement Award this year for her exceptional contributions to B.C.’s equestrian community.

The Horse Council BC’s Lifetime Achievement award was first established in 1981 for individuals whose contributions, whether through education, mentoring or leadership, have made a lasting footprint demonstrating a lifetime of commitment and dedication to the on-going progression of the equine industry. The award is named after Sherman Olson, who helped found the council in 1980.

“I have been involved with horses since forever because my parents had horses and grandparents had horses. It is a lifetime thing for me. It is an honour to receive this award. I am very grateful and happy,” said Teer.

Frances, born in 1951, comes from a long line of ranchers. Her parents lived and worked on the famous Gang Ranch in the Chilcotin region before moving to Houston where they bought their own ranch to raise cattle and horses to sell. Her father, Frank Teer, was dubbed a ranching pioneer and was inducted into the B.C. Cowboy Hall of Fame in 2013.

Frances learned to ride and train horses, manage cattle and perform the various other activities around the ranch early on from her father and her grandfather. In the early 70’s she started competing in rodeos and horse shows in the area. She even started giving riding lessons and taught several people to ride and drive. She started taking guided trail rides and wilderness pack trips.

In 1980, Frances, along with a few others founded the Pleasant Valley Horse Club, the first ever saddle club in Houston. She has worn many hats through the club, from executive positions, show committee member, fund raising, organizing clinics and shows to now the President of the club after forty years of her service.

“I have raised anywhere from two to four foals a year so I know the horse industry quiet well over the years,” said the nearly 70 year old, who is still active raising and training foals and horses and lives the ranch lifestyle with a few heads of Red Angus cattle, 25 heads of pure breed Quarter horses and Paint horses.

Frances has a Diploma in Equine Studies, is a Horse Council B.C. General Performance judge, International Mountain Trail Challenge Association judge, Canadian Team Cattle Penning Association judge. She has also been awarded a professional horsewoman award by the American Paint Horse Association, is an equine massage therapist and continues to be a 4-H leader, making this lifetime achievement award a well-deserved feather in her cap.

