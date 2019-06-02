Dozens of students from Frances Kelsey Secondary School took to the trails in front of the school on May 24 to wave signs against climate change and pick up garbage. Hundreds of students from across the Cowichan Valley gathered in Duncan City Square on May 17 to express their concerns about climate change. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

Frances Kelsey Secondary School students join fight against climate change

