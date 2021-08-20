Foxy Box opens up shop in downtown Duncan

Tiffany Shanahan (right) is the owner of Duncan’s Foxy Box Laser + Wax Bar which recently opened. Pictured with Shanahan is her daughter Danika who is the receptionist at the business, located at 179 Station St. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

A new business specializing in waxing and laser hair removal has opened in Duncan.

The shop, called Foxy Box Laser + Wax Bar, is located 179 Station St. and is owned by Tiffany Shanahan who has been in the beauty business since 2005.

Foxy Box is a franchise that started five years ago in Victoria and currently has six shops on Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland, with more opening all the time as the popularity of the franchise, which many consider to be the quickest, most effective, and most fun hair removal services on the market, continues to grow.

This is Shanahan’s first business and she said she’s excited to open her shop in her hometown of Duncan.

She said the opportunity to open the city’s Foxy Box presented itself at the right time in her life, and she wanted the ability to focus on her own business instead of working for someone else.

It’s also becoming a family affair as the oldest of Shanahan’s five children, Danika, is the receptionist at Foxy Box and she has high hopes her younger daughters may follow in their footsteps and join the business when they come of age.

Shanahan said she currently has six staff members and is looking to hire two or three more “vagicians,” as workers in the trade are called.

“I’d like to open another Foxy Box location at some point, but the franchise is becoming increasingly popular with franchises popping up all over the place,” she said.

“Plans are underway for more in Ontario, so Foxy Box will eventually be right across Canada.”

••••

Following its hugely popular Circular Economy Lunch n’ Learn in January, Economic Development Cowichan has once again partnered with Synergy Foundation and the Duncan Cowichan Chamber of Commerce to further the circular economy movement in Cowichan.

Business leaders are invited to participate on Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., for a free virtual workshop called “Circular Cowichan: Business Opportunities in the Circular Economy”.

The EDC’s website states that the world is only 8.6 per cent circular.

This means that of all the products, materials, and resources in existence, only a small percentage is re-entering the economy.

All other waste is either land filled, incinerated, or left to breakdown in waterways or on the land.

The circular economy offers significant opportunities for businesses in all sectors to reduce their environmental impact and create green jobs for the future.

Join the EDC and its partners as they take a deep dive into the circular economy and identify specific opportunities for businesses within the Cowichan region.

The interactive workshop will include a brief overview of the circular economy, case studies of local businesses who have implemented circular principles, and assessing business’s circular opportunities through discussion and worksheets.

Check out the EDC’s website to register.

••••

The Duncan Cowichan Chamber of Commerce’s Wednesday Wellness Walk scheduled for Aug. 25 is at the new Malahat SkyWalk.

The Cowichan region’s newest attraction offers views from 250 metres about sea level.

A group rate (10 per cent off the adult ticket price) will be available for Chamber members who register and pay in advance.

Registration and payment must be made by Aug. 20.

This will be a great opportunity to network with Chamber members and see the newest attraction in the local community.

Those interested are advised to register as soon as possible as discounted tickets are limited.

Otherwise, regular priced entry tickets are available to purchase on the Malahat SkyWalk’s website.

Discounted tickets are only available to Chamber members and their guests.

If you would like to participate in the event and are not a Chamber member, tickets are available for purchase on the Chamber’s website, or at the Malahat SkyWalk Admission Gate.

For this Wellness Walk, there is no organized lunch.

However, the Malahat SkyWalk does have a Cafe that sells baked goods, lunch options, refreshments, and coffee.

Check out the Chamber’s website to register

••••

In other Chamber news, the annual Summer BBQ will be back on Sept. 9 after the COVID-19 pandemic led to its cancellation last year.

Those interested are invited to join Chamber members at the Cowichan Regional Visitor Centre for a picnic-style buffet catered by Craig Street & Just Jakes Catering.

There will be a selection of food offered at the picnic, including Angus beef sirloin steak, fresh grilled chicken, prawn skewers, and grilled veggie patties accompanied by salads and dinner buns.

This mingling event will have a cash bar with local refreshments and the amazing Kona Ice & Gondola Gelato serving delicious dessert options.

Further details to come, as dessert will be a separate cash purchase.

Seating will be limited, so don’t forget your chair or picnic blanket.

This event will take place rain or shine.

In the case it rains, the Chamber will have outdoor tents and indoor seating available.

Check out the Chamber’s website for more information and to register.

••••

The British Columbia Economic Development Association has launched a webpage to help businesses and individuals access support resources following the devastating wildfires impacting several areas in BC.

Among the resources is a list of the “Top 10 Steps to Prepare Your Business for Evacuation”.

Now is a great time to review your business’s evacuation plan, or create your own plan if you do not already have one.

The BCEDA Top 10 list provides guidance to refresh or build your plan, including considerations for staff communication, insurance, and electronic information backup.

Additional BCEDA wildfire resources can be found on their website.

••••

Have you been wondering how to pronounce those Hul’q’umi’num’ street signs names that have recently been installed in downtown Duncan?

In partnership with students from Alexander Elementary School and the Cowichan Valley school district, the Downtown Duncan BIA has produced brochures with QR Codes linking to audio clips hosted on the school district’s website that will show people how to pronounce the new Hul’q’umi’num’ sigange.

The brochures are available in a number of locations that can be found on the DDBIA’s website.

The Hul’q’umi’num names for the selected streets include Yuwen (First) Shelh for First Street, Sxwuts’ts’ulii (Hummingbird) Shelh for Second Street, Smuyuqw’a (Ladybug) Shelh for Third Street, Thuthiqut (Forest) Shelh for Fourth Street, St s’hwulmuhw (First People) Shelh for Government Street, Liloot (Train) Shelh for Station Street, and Q’lhan (Front, Ahead Of) Shelh for Canada Avenue.

robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cowichan Valley Citizen