Fox Mountain Brewing Co. submits final detailed design

Design drawings for the new Fox Mountain Brewery slated for the former Greyhound Bus Depot on Donald Street. Image submitted

Fox Mountain Brewing Co. will be presenting final design drawings at the regular city council meeting Tuesday, May 28.

Plans include upgrading siding on the building as well as adding some timber accents and windows to make the building more attractive.

In February 2019, proprietor Dave Reedman applied for a zoning amendment so he could open a microbrewery in the former Greyhound depot on Donald Road.

In March council received his application, and at the council meeting May 28, his application will be up for final consideration and approval.

During the city council meeting a formal public hearing will not be held, but members of the public will be given the opportunity to speak in support of or against the issuance of a permit.

Reedman has been brewing for about seven years and took a professional brewing course in England about four years ago.

Originally from Pitt Meadows, Reedman moved to the lakecity 17 years ago to work as a biologist and is married to Jennifer Reedman who he met in Williams Lake.

