Fourth cannabis store application before Revelstoke City Council

Council will be discussing at their 3 p.m. meeting on Oct. 22

Revelstoke City Council will be seeing an application for a fourth cannabis store in Revelstoke at their meeting on Oct. 22.

Applicant Lauren Nagy wants to open Evergreen Dream Cannabis in one of the retail spaces at 113 2nd. St. East.

City staff are recommending that council provide a positive recommendation to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch and that they approve the issuance of a Non-Medical Cannabis Retail Store License.

Nagy is proposing that the store be open from 9 a.m.-11 p.m. seven days a week.

The location is zoned C-1, which allows for cannabis retail sales and it is more than 100 metres away from buffer zones for children as well as other proposed cannabis retail locations.

There will be no exterior changes made to the building to accommodate the store, rather, it will be a renovation to convert the existing retail space.

According to the city staff report from planning technician Michael Coulson, notifications of the proposed business were delivered to property owners and tenants within 100 metres of the site, no feedback had been submitted at the time Coulson was completing his report.

Council will also be voting on whether or not to support Revelsmoke, which was the second cannabis retail sales proposal to be brought before council back in August.

At the time council approved a development variance permit that would allow the business to operate despite it being less than 100 metres away from the nearest other cannabis retail location.

City council is now considering this referral as the province requires applicants to seek any necessary municipal approvals prior to referring the application.

Revelsmoke is currently operating as a glass and vape shop at 204 1st St. West.

