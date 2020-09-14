Fourth candidate enters council race

A last-minute entry into the Smithers byelection brings the number of candidates vying for former deputy mayor Gladys Atrill’s vacated council seat to four.

Mika Meyer, co-owner of Bugwood Bean with husband Nick, said she likes the direction the town is going and decided to run because, having chosen Smithers to call home she wants to get more involved in its growth and progress.

“First and foremost, I love my community,” she said. “I’ve been involved in many facets of the community, not only as a small business owner, but as being a mother and raising my family in this community, I just feel I want to contribute to the town. I believe in service to the people and I’m committed to people and I feel like we’re on a really great trajectory with Town right now and I’d love to be part of that influence.”

Meyer grew up in the Lower Mainland before getting a degree in Natural Resource Science from Thompson Rivers University. That took her into the field, primarily in forestry, but there came a point, in 2009, just before she and Nick were to be married, she decided she just didn’t want to work in the bush anymore. They brainstormed entrepreneurial ideas and Bugwood was born.

In addition to running the business, Meyer currently works for the B.C. government in fish and wildlife.

She joins Aspen Inn manager Colin Bateman, union activist Sam Raven and Done Right Computer Services owner Randy Bell in the race for councillor.

Two candidates will also be contending for mayor, former deputy mayor Gladys Atrill and Smithers businessman Joe Bramsleven.

Smithers goes to the polls Oct. 17.

