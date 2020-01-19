Fourth annual Business Expo set to expand

Fay McCracken of Red Shed Farm and Penny Christenson take time for a photo at last year’s Business Expo for the North Thompson Valley. This year the event is expanding and moving to the Dutch Lake Community Centre Gym on April 18. File photo

The fourth annual Business Expo for the North Thompson Valley will be held at the Dutch Lake Community Center in Clearwater BC on April 18 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. This expo is free to the public and a great way to showcase the businesses in the North Thompson Valley, Kamloops, Valemount and 100 Mile house.

Last year the expo went well with more than 200 people who attended the show from Kamloops, 100 Mile, Interlakes, Barriere, Blue River, and Valemount. We had businesses attend from Kamloops, 108 mile house, Barriere and Louis Creek. This year the event is going to be larger and hosted at the gym in the Dutch Lake Community Center with door prizes, table giveaways and more.

If you are interested in showcasing your business, the cost is $ 50 per table/space, and the response has been overwhelming. There’s limited space so reserve early; please call Fay to reserve your spot at 250-674-3068 or Larissa at 250-674-1514.

You can contact us at ntbusiness5@gmail.com for your package, or join our Facebook page North Thompson Businesses.

We are working with the Barriere Star Journal, the Clearwater Times, as well as using posters, radio and social media . The expo is open to all sectors of businesses, outdoor activities, retail, home-based, Internet, spas, artisans, crafters, auto shops and so much more.

The North Thompson Business Connection Society is a not for profit organization that believes in giving back to our community and area, through sponsoring numerous events in the valley. We welcome new people to come to our meetings, volunteers are always welcome and new ideas are always accepted.

We are very proud to be sponsoring the first annual Bear Festival that will be held in Clearwater Aug. 6-9. It will be four full days for activities for families, children, locals and tourists. Some of the events planned are the Children’s Art Festival, Music in the Park, Indigenous participation, Open Door Bear Crawl, community market, food, pancake breakfast, adult only dance with a beer garden, car show ‘n’ shine, dog agility, community farmers market, kids honey bear afternoon tea, flea market, and yoga in the park, to name a few.

The festival is all bear themed, due to the closeness of the bears in our area. We want to not only celebrate them, but to create awareness for them as well. We will have booths with bear awareness, nature walks, storytellers, colouring contest, bee observation booths and more.

Our society’s mission is to generate a fun-filled community event for the local people and the tourists who come to our area to relax, enjoy our nature, waterfalls and of course our bears.

The next meeting for the event is at the Clearwater Lodge on Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. and everyone is welcome.

