Four vehicles smashed up in rollover on Milton

A rollover crash in the Old City Quarter caused quite a bit of damage on Monday night.

A pickup truck rolled upside-down after colliding with a car, and two other vehicles were also caught in the chain reaction.

One man was taken to hospital with unknown injuries that weren’t believed to be serious following the accident, which happened at about 7 p.m. on Milton Street near Fitzwilliam Street. The driver and sole occupant of the Ford pickup needed to be extricated from his truck by Nanaimo Fire Rescue firefighters, but was up walking after that, said emergency personnel on scene.

Nanaimo RCMP and B.C. Ambulance Service also attended the incident. The whole block was closed in both directions as crews cleared the scene.

