Four vehicles involved in Jan. 7 accident near Topley

Three people taken to hospital

RCMP continue to investigate a four-vehicle accident yesterday on Hwy16 near Topley. (Houston Today photo)

RCMP continue to investigate a Jan. 7, 2020 four-vehicle accident on Hwy16 near Sam Road just west of Topley.

Three people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and two others were assessed at the scene, reports Corporal Mark Smail who is in charge of the Houston RCMP detachment.

First responders provided assistance, including the Topley Fire Department and BC Ambulance Service units from Houston and Burns Lake.

“Thanks to Topley Fire Department for their quick response and assistance in traffic control while the scene was being investigated by police,” said Smail.

First on the scene was a nearby CN crew.

“The CN crew was outfitted with safety equipment and signs and controlled traffic which made the scene safe while waiting for emergency services to arrive. Thanks to the crew for assisting,” said Smail.

“The road was open to single lane alternating traffic while the scene was investigated, occupants of the vehicles were assisted by paramedics, and finally while the scene was cleaned up and vehicles towed,” he added.

RCMP received a first report of the accident at approximately 2 p.m. Jan. 7.

Smail said the highway surface was ice-covered at the time of the accident.