A four-vehicle crash on Highway 1 in Abbotsford has westbound traffic down to one lane.

The crash was reported just after 7:10 a.m. just passed the Peardonville Overpass and congestion is building fast.

Vehicles are in gridlock all the way to the highway’s intersection with McCallum Road.

Emergency scanners have requested police, ambulance and tow truck assistance to the scene.

Expect heavy delays.