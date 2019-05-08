Four-vehicle crash blocks Island Highway in Lantzville

Courier truck, SUV and two cars collided at about 6 p.m. Wednesday at Lantzville Road intersection

A four-vehicle crash slowed traffic on the Island Highway Wednesday evening north of Nanaimo.

The crash happened at about 6 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway at the Lantzville Road intersection. A courier truck, an SUV and two cars were involved.

Emergency crews at the scene said one woman, who had been driving the sport-utility vehicle, was taken to hospital for precautionary reasons but no one appeared to be hurt in the crash.

Southbound traffic was initially blocked in both lanes, but crews were able to get one lane moving while clearing the scene.

