Four-vehicle collision snarls eastbound highway traffic in Fraser Valley

Collision west of Lickman Road on Highway 1 includes three vehicles plus motorcycle

Emergency crews are on scene of a four-vehicle collision on Highway 1 eastbound, west of Lickman Road on Saturday, July 11, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Emergency crews are on scene at a four-vehicle collision on Highway 1 eastbound between the Yale Road West and Lickman Road exits.

The call came in just before 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 11.

Firefighters on scene have reported that there are four vehicles involved including one motor motorcycle. The other three vehicles appear to be a Jeep sandwiched between two pickup trucks.

Traffic was still able to get past the collision scene as the right eastbound lane remained open. An hour after the collision, traffic was backed up to No. 3 Road in Yarrow.

Traffic eastbound on Yale Road West was busy as a result.

Last week, there was another collision near the same area. On Saturday, July 4, a vehicle left Highway 1 eastbound and went across Luckakuck Way and into a ditch.

