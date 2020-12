Two people were taken to hospital following a four-vehicle collision on Colombia Avenue Thursday afternoon.

The collision occurred shortly after 3 p.m. in the south bound lanes of the 1800 block.

According to Castlegar Fire Chief Sam Lattanzio, one vehicle left the scene before emergency personnel arrived.

Two Castlegar Fire Department units, BC Ambulance and RCMP responded to the incident.

