Four vehicle accident closes Highway 97A near Enderby

Only minor injuries sustained. Road to reopen soon, Enderby fire chief says

  • Jun. 1, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A four vehicle accident has temporarily closed Highway 97A approximately five kilometres north of Enderby.

The incident, which occurred just before 5 p.m. June 1, appears to have been caused by a boat that came off of a trailer, Enderby fire chief Cliff Vetter said.

“I don’t have all the details, but it is a four vehicle incident,” Vetter said while on scene. “Pretty much everyone is out. No one is trapped or seriously injured.”

The incident is still under investigation and the Highway will reopen soon, Vetter said.

“Thank goodness there’s nothing serious,” Vetter said.

@VernonNewsparker.crook@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cyclist and police car collide at Nanaimo intersection
Next story
PIPELINE PROTEST: Trans Mountain project buyout fails to respect First Nations, speakers say

Just Posted

Four vehicle accident closes Highway 97A near Enderby

  • 19 hours ago

 

CRD CUPE members vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike

  • 19 hours ago

 

Pipes blaring in anticipation for Okanagan Military Tattoo

  • 19 hours ago

 

TGIF: Penticton and South Okanagan events listings

 

Most Read