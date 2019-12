Accident occurred around 12:30 p.m. at intersection with Valley Road, ambulance on scene

Drivers headed south on Highway 11 will be frustrated by a four vehicle accident causing gridlock on the route from Mission to Abbotsford.

The accident occurred at around 12:30 p.m. just past the highway’s intersection with Valley Road.

There is one ambulance on scene and an additional fire truck was requested. Tow trucks have also been called to the location.

Expect significant delays.