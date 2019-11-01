A motorcyclist died after he was in a collision with a pickup truck on the Dewdney Bridge on Oct. 30. (Curtis Kreklau photo.)

There have been four serious collisions in Mission since Oct. 22.

Police previously reported that a 45-year-old male pedestrian was struck by a large tanker truck on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at about 11:30 a.m. on Lougheed Highway near Wren Street.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital, but has since died of his injuries, Mission RCMP said today (Friday).

Police also reported today that there had been serious crashes on Oct. 26 and 27. They did not release details about these collisions at the time.

The collision on Oct. 26 involved a 22-year-old male pedestrian, who was struck by a small car driven by a 56-year-old man at about 2 a.m. on Lougheed Highway near the Mission Visitor Information Centre.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene. Police say the investigation is still underway, and no charges have yet been laid.

The crash on Oct. 27 took place just before 4 p.m. in the 32000 block of Dewdney Trunk Road, where a 58-year-old man on a motorcycle collided with a pickup truck.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital, where he is still recovering.

That investigation is also continuing, and no charges have been laid, police said.

And then on Oct. 30, a 62-year-old motorcyclist was killed when he and a pickup truck collided at about 5:30 p.m. on Dewdney Bridge.

The Mission RCMP remind pedestrians that, with shorter days and the rainy season upon us, drivers have decreased visibility.

“If you are walking on a roadway, ensure that you utilize side walks and crosswalks as well as wear bright clothing or a safety vest to ensure motorists can see you,” Cpl. Nathan Berze said.

