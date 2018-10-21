Four Rivers Co-op opening in 100 Mile House in December

'If we're not reinvesting in our communities then we have our goals wrong.'

The construction site of the future Four Rivers Co-op in 100 Mile House. The cardlock facility is expected to be completed mid-December of this year. Beth Audet photo.

The Four Rivers Co-op being built on Highway 97, at the Canim-Hendrix Lake Road cut off in 100 Mile House, is anticipated to be completed mid-December, 2018.

Renee Dick, the company’s marketing coordinator, said this was a “natural growth” as many 100 Mile House residents had long been phoning to request a facility in town.

The new build will feature a cardlock and washroom facilities, with potential expansion in the future.

“We have a bit of a different business model than a lot of other businesses do,” said Dick.

For $10, residents of 100 Mile House and its surrounding communities will be able to purchase a lifetime membership, allowing you to gas up and access the restrooms 24/7.

Membership comes with a host of perks, she said.

“Every dollar that you spend at your co-op gets reinvested in your communities. So our profits don’t go to a CEO in Toronto or Vancouver or Hong Kong.”

Dick said the company’s profits are all reinvested into improving the facilities, supporting local non-profit groups and even go back into the pockets of the members.

“Every year with your membership, you get a cheque back in the spring for a portion of what you’ve spent.”

She said members also get an equity account that grows over time, so when you retire, you have access to additional funds.

The company has a community support fund of $100 thousand that is given to registered charities, non-profit or community groups every year.

As of 2019, 100 Mile House organizations will be eligible to apply for the funding.

“It’s a great boost for some of these groups,” she said. “I mean, let’s face it, a lot of these charities and non-profits they rely 100 per cent on fundraising on grants and donations and all of that and it’s a hard gig, you know. It’s really tough.”

Dick said dispersing the funds to these groups is the best part of her job.

“We’re only as strong as our communities are so if we’re not reinvesting in our communities then we have our goals wrong.”

