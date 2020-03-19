Four RDOS staff self-isolating

Four staff members at the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen were self-isolating on March 19. The regional district is also considering whether to continue keeping its doors open to the public. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as four staff members are away on self-isolation at present.

Bill Newell, chief administrative officer of the regional district, said the four had been travelling internationally. Returning to Canada, they have been under a 14-day self-isolation period.

All are expected to return to work shortly.

In addition, Newell said three staff members are away sick, but not with COVID-19.

At the board meeting on March 19, only eight board members were present, with the rest of the 19-member board connecting through a conference call.

The board office is still open, but the regional district is considering whether to close the building in response to the pandemic.

