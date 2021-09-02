Four people test positive for COVID-19 at Shuswap long-term care facility

Letter from operator of Salmon Arm's Hillside Village says outbreak does not mean family members sick

Interior Health declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Hillside Village in Salmon Arm on Sept. 1, 2021 after three staff and one resident tested postive for the virus. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Interior Health has revealed the numbers which led to the declaration of a COVID-19 outbreak at Hillside Village in Salmon Arm.

A spokesperson reported Thursday, Sept. 2 that three staff members and one resident at the long-term care facility have tested positive for the virus.

IH added Hillside to its province-wide list of active facility outbreaks on Sept. 1.

Operated by the Edmonton-based Good Samaritan Society, Hillside Village has 112 licensed long-term care suites, comprised of six 12-bed dementia care cottages (72 beds) and 40 beds in the main building.

An Aug. 31 letter to Hillside Village residents and their loved ones from the society said the outbreak does not mean the letter recipient’s family member is sick with COVID-19.

“Those residents that have not been fully vaccinated have been tested and are not on isolation at this time. In addition, any resident identified as a close contact has been notified,” the letter reads.

It stated precautionary measures have been put in place such as enhanced screening of residents for symptoms twice daily; swabbings of residents in the main building; the offering to staff of asymptomatic swabbing; enhanced cleaning; essential visitors wearing masks at all times; end of life/palliative visits continuing; and non-urgent appointments being put on hold.

The letter also reminded friends and family that virtual visits can still be arranged by contacting the care home or visiting the Good Samaritan Society website at www.gss.org.

The letter also noted that if the letter recipient has not been immunized and wishes to be, or has any questions or concerns, to contact the site manager at Hillside Village.

“COVID-19 cases are increasing in the community and immunization is still available for those who have not had the opportunity as yet,” the letter concluded.

Read more: As COVID numbers rise, Salmon Arm council urges residents to get vaccinated

Read more: Salmon Arm pharmacist reports being asked about ivermectin for COVID-19

martha.wickett@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Lake Country Calendar