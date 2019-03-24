Four people displaced by Taylor Road fire

The Kelowna Fire Department say no one wass injured and the cause of the fire is not suspicious

The Kelowna Fire Department responded to a blaze in the 400 block of Taylor Road on March 23. (Google Maps Image)

Four people have been displaced after a fire ripped through their home in the 400-block of Taylor Road on March 23.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded to a call of rising black smoke coming from a house in a residential area south of Highway 33.

Read More: Possible assault to bus driver in Kelowna

Read More: Car crash nearly sends car over embankment in West Kelowna

After fire crews arrived on scene they entered the residence and extinguished the fire. In total seven fire department vehicles and 18 firefighters were on scene to fight the fire. .

The four occupants of the damaged home are being assisted by emergency support services. No one was injured by the blaze and the fire department say the cause of the fire is not deemed suspicious.

Read More: Kelowna golf course ready and open for spring business

Read More: Kelowna-Lake Country MLA hopes annual climb will promote peace

Fire department Platoon Captain Dennis Miller stressed that smoke and carbon monoxide alarms save lives and the batteries should be checked on a regular basis.

@SalmonArmjim.elliot@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter