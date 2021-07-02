Four new fires pop up in the North Thompson Valley

Little is known about the fires, although lightning is a suspected cause.

Four new fires have popped up near the communities of Vavenby and Blue River Friday, July 2. (Screenshot / BC Wildfire Service)

A few small fires have popped up in the North Thompson Valley, four near Vavenby and one north of the community of Blue River.

There’s little information on the fires at this time, but a spokesperson from the Kamloops Fire Centre said the locations near Vavenby match up with the numerous lightning strikes from a thunderstorm that made its way through the area Thursday night.

Earlier Thursday, Environment Canada had issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the North Thompson. Several fires have been ignited over the last few days throughout the Kamloops and Cariboo Fire Centres, due to high temperatures.

The fires were reported this morning during an aerial inspection.

The Prince George Fire Centre also didn’t have much information yet about a fire near Blue River, which was reported Friday afternoon.

Fire crews will be assessing the wildfires and making decisions on how to get them under control.

Locations and information about current and past fires can be viewed on the BC Wildfire Service online dashboard or in the mobile app.

It’s recommended those exposed to wildfire smoke should take extra precautions to reduce the exposure as the mixture of particles and gasses can be harmful to your health.

More to come.

