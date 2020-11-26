Four more school exposures in Abbotsford

Two public and two private schools record exposures from Nov. 16 to 19

Four more schools in Abbotsford recorded COVID-19 exposures from Nov. 16 to 19, according to Fraser Health.

Two privates schools are on the list. Dasmesh Punjabi School recorded exposures on Nov. 17, 18 and 19, while St. John Brebeuf Regional Secondary recorded one on Nov. 17.

Meanwhile, Rick Hansen Secondary and WJ Mount Secondary both recorded a single exposure on Nov. 17.

All the schools have previously recorded exposures.

An “exposure event” is defined on the health authority’s website as “a single person with lab-confirmed COVID-19 infection who attended school during their infectious period.”

“Exposure events” are the most contained of such classifications, followed by “cluster events” (two or more individuals are infected), and “outbreak events” (infection and transmission are widespread).

A notification does not mean that other children at the school have been exposed to COVID-19.

If parents do not receive a phone call or letter from Public Health, their child should continue to attend school.

The COVID-19 school notification process consists of the following protocols:

• Contact tracing is initiated to determine how the individual was infected and who they were in close contact with.

• Close contacts who may be at an increased risk are identified and notified, and they are advised to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

• Public Health determines who is a close contact. Learning groups, friends or other connections may be determined to not be a close contact.

• Public Health staff works closely with the school and school district throughout the case and contact management process to maintain close communication with the school community.

RELATED: COVID-19 exposures recorded at 5 more Abbotsford schools

Abbotsford News