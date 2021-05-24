Four more Langley schools report COVID exposures

Two elementary and two secondary schools each register cases of coronavirus

Notices were sent out to four more Langley schools this weekend, indicating the coronavirus was present.

In what have become almost daily updates, the Langley School District sent out a note to families informing of at least one member of each school community recently testing positive for COVID-19.

The latest schools impacted include Richard Bulpitt Elementary, which was sent notices Friday night, and Aldergrove Community Secondary, Walnut Grove Secondary, and Simonds Elementary/U-Connect that were each issued alerts on Sunday night.

Our District has sent home a COVID-19 notification letter to the Simonds Elementary/U-Connect, WGSS and ACSS school communities today. Thank you to staff, @FraserHealth, and families for your support. Read here: https://t.co/411hxcGLgO #MySD35Community pic.twitter.com/TIndJgjopa — Langley Schools (@LangleySchools) May 24, 2021

RELATED: Provinces shift vaccination efforts to teens and younger adults as rollout advances

The infected individuals are each reported to be self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

In the meantime, Fraser Health Authority is following up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed cases directly through contact tracing.

“The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority,” school superintendent Gord Stewart said in his letters.

READ MORE- Our View: Optimism, tempered with caution

Our District has sent home a COVID-19 notification letter to the Richard Bulpitt Elementary school community today. Thank you to staff, @FraserHealth, and families for your support. Read on the school or District website here: https://t.co/YsMivZfQEh #MySD35Community pic.twitter.com/YNHbmYtq8Y — Langley Schools (@LangleySchools) May 22, 2021

In the case reported at Richard Bulpitt, the exposed person was in the school on May 17 and 18.

In the case of Walnut Grove Secondary, the individual was in school May 11, 12, 14, 17, 18, and 19.

In Simonds Elementary/U-Connect, the exposed person was in school on May 17, 18, 19, and 20.

And for Aldergrove Community Secondary, the potential exposure was from an individual in the school on May 17,18,19 and 20.

MORE: Fraser Health using FOMO campaign to target young adult COVID-19 vaccinations

.

Is there more to the story? Email: editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley Advance Times