Four more exposure notices posted for Terrace schools

A COVID-19 exposure at Caledonia Secondary School in Terrace took place between Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, according to a letter from Northern Health posted on the Coast Mountains School District 82 website. (Jake Wray/ Terrace Standard)

Northern Health has posted four more exposure notices for Terrace schools.

Parkside Secondary School, Ecole Mountain View Elementary, Caledonia Secondary School, and Skeena Middle School were all exposed between Dec. 1 to Dec. 4, as well as between Dec. and Dec. 11, according to Northern Health’s table of public exposures and outbreaks.

That’s the first exposure notice for both Parkside Secondary School and Ecole Mountain View Elementary.

In total, ten Terrace schools have been exposed to the coronavirus, according to Northern Health.

Terrace Standard