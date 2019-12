A large group of men was seen fighting in Yaletwon

Four men were sent to hospital after an early morning stabbing in a Vancouver’s Yaletwon neighbourhood Sunday.

Vancouver police said they responded to a call of a large group of men fighting near Hamilton Street and Helmcken Street just before 2:30 a.m.

Four men were taken to hospital with stab wounds and one is in serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-717-2451, or if they wish to remain anonymous, to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ALSO READ: Vancouver police officer fined $1,500 after hitting pedestrian

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.