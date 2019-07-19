Four in custody after armed robbery, suspects linked to other recent crimes

Four people are in custody after Cranbrook RCMP responded to a robbery involving a firearm that occurred on July 16.

A delivery person was approached by three individuals in the early morning hours of July 16. One of them brandished a firearm at the victim and demanded items from them. The suspects then made off with the driver’s cash and pizza.

Police sought the assistance of the public and they were able to obtain video footage of the subjects. Warrants were then approved for RCMP to search three residences. Three youth suspects were arrested.

While waiting outside, one of the suspect’s mother entered the residence and removed evidence from the scene and was then arrested herself. All four suspects remain in custody.

While conducting their search of the residences, police discovered evidence from other crimes committed over the past few weeks. New charges are therefore being considered.

“Cranbrook RCMP worked tirelessly in an effort to get these youth in custody before anyone got hurt,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron. “We are thankful to the community for providing us with video surveillance which aided us in getting charges against these individuals.”

So far, Robbery with a Firearm charges have been approved for the three youth suspects, while the mother, Jhana Maja Bradshaw is in custody on charges of Obstruction of Justice. A court hearing will be held later today.