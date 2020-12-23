Four-hour lane closure on Douglas expected after ‘major gas leak’ in Saanich

The north bound lanes of Douglas from Cloverdale to Audley closed to all traffic

The Saanich police and fire department on the scene of a major gas leak, with Douglas Street expected to be closed for about four hours on Dec. 23. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Expect traffic backups in Victoria and Saanich northbound lanes of Douglas Street are closed due to a gas leak.

The Saanich police and fire department are in the 3300-block of Douglas which is closed to all traffic from Cloverdale Avenue to Audley Street. Police issued the alert, first on social media, on Dec. 23 around 2 p.m., saying the closure could be four hours.

Asst. Deputy Chief Mike Kaye with the Saanich Fire Department said the issue is with a main FortisBC gas line. Businesses in the area have been evacuated and closed for the afternoon and FortisBC is on scene.

Saanich emergency crews are responding to a gas leak at the intersection of Cloverdale Avenue and Douglas Street. Traffic is impacted and backed up in the area. #yyjtraffic @saanichnews pic.twitter.com/XDX147aygq — Devon Bidal (@devonscarlett) December 23, 2020

Southbound lanes remain open, however, police recommend vehicles and pedestrians avoid the area if possible.

More to come.

