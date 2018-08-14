Four-hour ferry delay on Buckley Bay-Denman Island route

Due to a mechanical issue with the Baynes Sound Connector ferry, there is a four-hour wait to get to Denman Island.

Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, BC Ferries reported the cable ferry is experiencing issues with the head shieve. As a result, the vessel will hold in dock at Buckley Bay for approximately four hours.

BC Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall said there is a cracked cable guide on the ferry and crews are currently in the process of changing it out.

They anticipate the fix to be complete at around 7 p.m., but Marshall added there is currently a call-out for crew to see if they can begin running the MV Quinitsa in the meantime. The Quinitsa used to serve the route, and is stationed on the Buckley Bay side.

In early 2016, the Buckley Bay-Denman Island route was overhauled with the $15-million, 78.5 metre cable ferry which replaced the self-propelled MV Quinitsa, with the capability of carrying 50 vehicles and 150 passengers.

Customers waiting in their vehicles near the ferry terminal in Buckley Bay said there is at least a three-sailing wait and that cars are starting to pile up, and are not far from reaching the Island Highway.

Marshall noted there will be additional sailings on the MV Kaholke for those travelling between Denman and Hornby Island in order to “get everyone home tonight.”