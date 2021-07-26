Surrey City Hall. (File photo)

Four high-rises, four mid-rises get late-night council nod for city centre

The applications received third-reading approval at 2 a.m.

  • Jul. 26, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Surrey council gave the nod to four high-rises and four mid-rise buildings for Whalley early Tuesday morning during a marathon 12-hour-long digital meeting.

Guildford 104 Avenue Holdings Ltd. successfully sought rezoning to Comprehensive Development Zone from Downtown Commercial Zone to develop two six-storey apartment buildings with 288 dwellings and underground parking, in the 14500-block of 104th Avenue.

READ ALSO: Council approves another high-rise for Surrey’s downtown

An application from 105 University View Homes Ltd. featuring two high-rise residential towers, a 12-storey mid-rise and a ground-level child care facility in the city centre also won third-reading approval.

S0 did an application from Weststone King George Developments Ltd., to permit phased development of three buildings in the 9500-block of King George Boulevard featuring a 37-storey mixed-use tower, a 30 storey high-rise residential tower and a 12-storey mid-rise residential tower.

tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on InstagramÂ  and follow Tom on Twitter

Surrey Now Leader

Previous story
Firefighters, staff put out repeat fire at Midway sawmill
Next story
BladeRunners program helps to prepare youth for work in Parksville area

Just Posted