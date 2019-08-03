Four fires in the West Kootenay including one near Nelson

All fires are small, but two are under investigation for being human caused.

Four small fires are burning in the West Kootenay as of Saturday afternoon, including one near Nelson.

The Foster Creek fire started Friday afternoon and was quite visible from the City of Nelson.

The Southeast Fire Centre says the fire is person-caused and an investigation is underway.

SEFC crews and local fire departments quickly began attacking the fire. Helicopters were brought in Friday for bucketing operations.

The fire is considered to be under control and was listed as .09 hectares in size. by the SEFC.

Two fires are burning on the west side of Arrow Lake north of Fauquier.

The Heaton Creek fire was started by lightning on Friday and is listed by the SEFC as 0.10 hectares. Crews and helicopter support were fighting the fire on Saturday.

The Fern Creek fire started on Thursday and is suspected to be human caused.

It is 0.10 hectares in size and is now under control.

The Jansen Creek fire on the east shore of Kootenay Lake has been burning since a July 25 lightning strike. It is now under control and has burned 5.3 hectares.

betsy.kline@castlegarnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter