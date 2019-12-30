Four face charges after Chilliwack drug bust nets cocaine, firearms cash

Search warrants executed on seven homes part of year-long 'complex and technical' RCMP investigation

An investigation that started in the summer of 2018 in Chilliwack targeted seven addresses and three vehicles leading to four arrests and the seizure of a large quantity of cocaine, along with firearms and cash.

“A year of investigation conducted by the RCMP has resulted with the dismantling of a criminal operation and their alleged distribution of illegal drugs,” according to a Chilliwack RCMP press release issued Dec. 30.

During the investigation initiated by the Chilliwack Crime Reduction Unit Drug Section (CRU) in the summer of 2018, officers gathered evidence connecting suspects and addresses to the illegal operation. As the investigation continued seven addresses associated to the operation were targeted by police.

On Dec. 19, 2019, CRU supported by Chilliwack RCMP CRU Property, Priority Target Team (PTT), and Serious Crime Unit (SCU) officers executed Controlled Drug and Substance Act (CDSA) search warrants of residences in the 9200-block of Edwards Street, 5900-block of Deerfield Crescent, 45000-block of Collins Drive, 45000-block of Cartmell Road, 46000-block of Stevenson Road, 48000-block of Elkview Road, and the 45000-block of Crescent Drive.

RCMP executed an additional three search warrants on vehicles related to the investigation.

A large quantity of drugs police believe to be cocaine, firearms, drug trafficking paraphernalia, cash, and several cellphones were seized during the searches.

Four persons arrested during the execution of the search warrants were later released by police.

Following an investigation and review of evidence gathered, all circumstances of the investigation will be forwarded to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) for assessment of CDSA charges.

“A very complex and technical investigation conducted by the Chilliwack RCMP resulted in the execution of 10 search warrants and the prevention of illegal drugs from reaching the streets of our community,” RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail said.

