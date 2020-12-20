Four COVID exposure notices sent to parents at four Langley schools

Undated Google maps image of Aldergrove Community Secondary. COVID exposure notices were issued to parents at four Langley school on Saturday, Dec. 20 (Google)

Parents at four Langley schools received early notification letters on Saturday, Dec. 19, from the Fraser Health Authority to alert them people in the school community have tested positive for COVID; Aldergrove Community Secondary, Alice Brown Elementary, Dorothy Peacock Elementary, and Langley Fundamental Middle and Secondary.

A person with COVID-19 was at Aldergrove Community School, 26850 29 Ave, on Dec. 14, 15 and 16.

At Alice Brown Elementary School, 20011 44 Ave, Langley, a person with COVID was there on Dec. 14.

A person with COVID-19 was at Dorothy Peacock Elementary School, 20292 91a Ave. on Dec. 14, 15 and 16.

At Langley Fundamental Middle and Secondary, 21250 42 Ave., the person was there on Dec. Dec. 11 and 16.

A message from Langley school supt. Gord Stewart advised that “if you are receiving this letter, it means your child may have been at the school during this time; however, the exposure did not take place in their cohort or class(es).

If your child was exposed, you will receive an additional letter providing more information.”

Fraser Health said it is taking the following actions:

“We work to trace the person’s contacts to find out how the person got infected and who they were in close contact with.

We investigate the exposure at the school so we can quickly find out if any staff or students need to isolate (self-isolate) or monitor for signs of COVID-19 (self-monitor).

We phone or send letters to the staff and students who were in close contact with the person and need to self-isolate.

We might send letters to some staff and students and ask them to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

This letter does not mean Public Health will be contacting you. Public Health will only contact you if you or your child was directly exposed to COVID-19.

We ask you to:

Continue to monitor your child for signs of COVID-19 each day.

Follow current public health orders, including not gathering with anyone outside of your household, only traveling for essential purposes, and wearing a mask in all indoor public places.

For privacy reasons, we cannot give any specific details about the exposure except for what is in this letter. “

