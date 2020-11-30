Four Alberni schools reporting COVID-19 exposures

Four schools in Port Alberni are reporting exposures to COVID-19.

Eighth Avenue Learning Centre, AW Neill Elementary, Maquinna Elementary and EJ Dunn Elementary schools are all listed on Island Health’s “Exposures in Schools” COVID-19 page for exposures between Nov. 19 and Nov. 25. They are four of eight Vancouver Island schools currently on the list. The others are in Qualicum Beach and Victoria.

The following dates are listed for the schools:

Eighth Avenue Learning Centre — Nov. 24 and Nov. 25

AW Neill — Nov. 23 and Nov. 24

Maquinna — Nov. 19, 20, 23, 24 and 25

EJ Dunn — Nov. 24.

An Island Health letter dated Nov. 28 and sent to parents, guardians, families and staff of students at EJ Dunn noted the exposure is limited to a self-contained Early Years program operating at EJ Dunn “and does not affect the general student population.” Contact tracing has been completed, but “the nature of the latest contact in this early years class was such that leadership chose to exclude the entire class.”

The Island Health page is updated after schools have had the opportunity to notify their school community. Island Health notes that if a family has not been contacted about an exposure in their students’ school “your child did not have a high-risk exposure, and they should continue to attend school as long as they are not experiencing any symptoms.”

To leaen more about coronavirus, go online to www.islandhealth.ca.

Alberni Valley News