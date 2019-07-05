Founders Day celebration set for July 13 in Greenwood

Though under one third of the size it was when miners frequented its saloons and hotels, Greenwood still powers through as “Canada’s smallest city” today, 122 years after its founding. Next Saturday, locals from the city and region alike will get to descend on Lions Park to celebrate the city’s storied past.

“It’s important for a small city,” said this year’s event coordinator Michelle Mui of Founders Day, “because we don’t want it to disappear and be forgotten.”

Mui, who was impressed with the number of people who were at the first Founders Day she attended several years ago, is aiming to recreate what was “a happy, family-oriented, nice and comfortable event” with this year’s celebration on Saturday, July 13.

Founders Day will kick off with a pancake breakfast, courtesy of the Greenwood Fire Department, at 8 a.m. With full bellies, attendees can then take in the Founders Parade, starting at 10:30 in front of the Canada Post Office.

After speeches from local officials and cake, the afternoon entertainment gets underway in earnest. From Grand Forks-based artists Nathan Vogel and rock band the R’Amens to Chipko Jones, a reggae act, the afternoon at Lions Park in Greenwood will be full of sound.

Visitors will also be able to shop through vendors’ stalls, play games, make crafts and vote on their favourite Greenwood gardens.

For more information, people can visit the Founders Day, Greenwood, BC Facebook page.