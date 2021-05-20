FOUND: Missing 87-year-old Saanich woman located safely

Chun Tai Chan went missing morning of May 20, found by police that afternoon

Chun Tai Chan, 87, was last seen leaving her home in the Strawberry Vale neighbourhood at 8 a.m. on May 20. (Photo via the Saanich Police Department)

Saanich police have safely located an 87-year-old woman who went missing for a brief time on Thursday.

According to police, Chun Tai Chan left her home on Lidgate Court in the Strawberry Vale neighbourhood just before 8 a.m. on May 20. She was found by police just before 2 p.m. that afternoon.

Missing 87 yr-old Chun Tai Chan, 4'11" tall, wearing clothing from photos taken early this morning when she left her home on Lidgate Crt in the Strawberry Vale area. She is living with dementia and only speaks Cantonese. Please call 9-1-1 if seen. #Saanich #yyj #MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/Ya4rbS8ZvY — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) May 20, 2021

