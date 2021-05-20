Chun Tai Chan, 87, was last seen leaving her home in the Strawberry Vale neighbourhood at 8 a.m. on May 20. (Photo via the Saanich Police Department)

FOUND: Missing 87-year-old Saanich woman located safely

Chun Tai Chan went missing morning of May 20, found by police that afternoon

  • May. 20, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Saanich police have safely located an 87-year-old woman who went missing for a brief time on Thursday.

According to police, Chun Tai Chan left her home on Lidgate Court in the Strawberry Vale neighbourhood just before 8 a.m. on May 20. She was found by police just before 2 p.m. that afternoon.

READ ALSO: 12 overdoses in 24 hours in Victoria as B.C. paramedics respond to record number of calls

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich News

Previous story
No new COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke
Next story
Denman writing and reading festival adapts to pandemic times

Just Posted

Most Read