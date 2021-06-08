Foul play ruled out after body found near Nanaimo Ice Centre

The death of a 21-year-old woman found near Nanaimo Ice Centre last week was not caused by foul play, say police.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the body of Deanna Williams, 21, was found in a tent in a marshy and wooded area near Nanaimo Ice Centre last Wednesday.

Police and B.C. Coroners’ Service attended and at the time found nothing suspicious related to her death. Later information was obtained that the deceased had sought medical treatment for a May 31 assault, leading to the Nanaimo RCMP Serious Crime Unit taking over the investigation, the press release said.

The investigation took place over the course of several days. Police spoke with numerous people and did a forensic examination of the scene. In addition, investigators canvassed the surrounding area, examined video surveillance and obtained medical records and statements from medical staff, the press release said.

After an autopsy was conducted June 7, it was determined Williams had no physical injuries that contributed to her death and foul play was ruled out, said the press release.

Her family has been notified and the B.C. Coroners’ Service’s investigation is continuing, said the RCMP.

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin