Forward House in Parksville continues to support clients

Forward House is in Parksville adapting to COVID-19.

Forward House, which provides adults living with mental health challenges with the support and tools they need to enjoy full and independent, originally closed to the public on March 19, while staff gave their Parksville House and Dragon Den a deep clean.

“Since that time, we have reduced staffing levels to ensure we are adhering to physical distancing guidelines and ensuring their safety at this difficult time. However, as an essential service in Oceanside, we recognize the importance of continuing to support our clients through this time, as well as ensuring the house is ready to open when the time is right,” read a release from Forward House executive director Sharon Welch.

They have continued to connect with clients by phone calls, and their phone lines continue to be open to the public.

They will now be able to book one-on-one client sessions at the Dragon Den, while using strict physical distancing protocols.

“We hold a total of up to five client appointments each day, Monday through Saturday, each separated by 15 minutes for sanitizing purposes. A bag lunch is available to each of these clients,” read the release. “Some additional supports have been put in place on an individual basis, according to need.”

They also remind that the house is not open to anyone without an appointment and that they’re grateful to Island Health and all members of the community for their support.

— NEWS staff, submitted

Parksville Qualicum Beach News