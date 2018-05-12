Forum discusses risk of cannabis legalization in Kelowna

Government, community and industry leaders are gathering in Kelowna this month to delve into the opportunities and questions around cannabis legalization in the Okanagan.

The Cannabis and Our Community forum seeks to educate stakeholders from local government, tourism, work safety, health care, insurance and other sectors on what to expect when recreational cannabis is legalized later this year, according to a National Institute for Cannabis Health and Education news release.

The forum will be held Thursday, May 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rotary Centre for the Arts.

Related: Kelowna planning manager considers cannabis clinics risky business

“We want to have a robust conversation about how cannabis legalization will affect people, and how they can capitalize on the benefits while mitigating any potential risk,” says Barinder Rasode, CEO of NICHE.

“Legalization is complicated and it’s a monumental shift in our society. This forum is focused on providing people with meaningful and practical information about how they can prepare for the changes and succeed in this new environment.”

The conference will explore the current regulatory framework, address issues around community health and safety, and highlight how businesses and communities can capitalize on the opportunities available in the region, said the release.

“The forum targets the needs of communities and our goal is to ensure people gain a better understanding of how they can capitalize on the benefits and ensure their organization is able to smoothly transition to the new legal and regulatory framework,” says Jennifer Thorne, forum chair and investment advisor with Odlum Brown.

For more information on the panel topics and speakers visit nichecanada.com/cannabis-our-community-kelowna.

edit@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.